South Africa's power cuts hit wine industry

The frequent power cuts in South Africans is heavily impeding businesses especially the food and beverage industry.

The wine industry is among the hardest hit with many producers counting on huge losses from the ongoing power shedding.

The Southern African country has been undergoing an intensive power disruptions in recent years crippling the vital sectors of the economy.

South Africa is the eighth largest wine producer in the world, generating about $3bn in revenue every year.

Farmers and other producers in the wine industry have expressed their worries over cuts since it is the harvest season for most of the grapes in the country.

Their representatives have now agreed with the power provider to supply them with power in the morning hours and immediately after lunch as these are the hours when they need the power the most.

South Africa is looking to add additional electricity capacity through emergency procurement of renewable energy sources like wind and solar, but that is unlikely to happen in the short term.