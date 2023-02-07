Nigerian billionaire set to take over English Championship club Sheffield United

Nigerian tech entrepreneur, Dozy Mmobuosi is close to acquiring Sheffield United, an English Club for around 90 million pounds amid a transfer embargo by the club.

Reports say Mmobuosi is allegedly in the final stages of finalising the deal. He is said to be waiting to pass EFL’s owners and directors’ test but beyond that, he is good to go.

Dozy Mmobuosi is a Nigerian entrepreneur with a projected net worth of $7 billion.

He is the owner of Tingo Mobile PLC and Tingo International Holdings, which accounts largely for his net worth.

He also runs the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation with a mission to promote the progress of Africa and create an environment where Africans can thrive.

Tingo Mobile’s digital agri-marketplace platform, Nwassa, provides farmers in Nigeria and beyond with weather forecasts, in addition to information on markets and digital payment options via Tingo Pay. His first tech venture was ‘Flashmecash,’ Nigeria’s first SMS banking solution. He later sold it for a good profit.

Aside being a tech entrepreneur, Mmobuosi is also a football investor. He has “funded scouting schemes, training programmes and talent management for Porsche United and Nassarawa United, two formidable grassroots clubs in Nigeria,” according to GQ.co.za.

He is also set to become the new owner of the British football side Sheffield United for a reported fee of around $108 million. The Times reports that he is in the final stages of buying the Bramall Lane club subject to meeting key conditions.

The owner of the Championship club, according to the BBC, is in talks with the Nigerian billionaire after American businessman Henry Mauriss failed in a bid to take over the Yorkshire club.

Should he pass the English Football League’s owners’ and directors’ test, he will assume ownership of the club and help lift the recent transfer embargo by settling the club’s debts, according to the BBC.

The team is currently under a transfer embargo as a result of defaulting on transfer payments owned by another club.