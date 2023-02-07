Malawi High Court reinstates anti-corruption chief

Malawi's high court has lifted a recent government's suspension of the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Martha Chizuma, a move that could see here return to work sooner than expected.

Ms. Chizuma's suspension was last week announced by the secretary to the president and the cabinet, Colleen Zamba.

She was last week suspended following an audio leak of her allegedly pointing fingers to top government officials and judicial officers for hindering fight against corruption.

She was later sued by an official which late culminated into her suspension.

Her suspension did not sit well with the members of the opposition and and lawyers in the country who later condemned the incidence.

The lawyers cited the country's laws referring to the president as the only person permitted by the law to suspend her.