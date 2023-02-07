Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Grammy performances pay tribute to rap

Grammy performances pay tribute to rap
Lil Wayne performs on stage at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Richard Shotwell/Invision
By Rédaction Africanews

American Music Awards

A tribute to rap during this years’s Grammy Awards.

Who’s who of hip-hop royalty took the stage for an epic, rousing 15 minute tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary.

The performance included Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five doing part of their seminal hit “The Message,” Run DMC, Chuck D and Flava Flav along with Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes and Nelly all taking the stage.

Another big collaboration included a medley of songs by Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Chris Stapleton.

Other performers included Brandi Carlisle, Lizzo, and a show-ending performance with DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..