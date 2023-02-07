Grammy performances pay tribute to rap

American Music Awards
A tribute to rap during this years’s Grammy Awards.
Who’s who of hip-hop royalty took the stage for an epic, rousing 15 minute tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary.
The performance included Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five doing part of their seminal hit “The Message,” Run DMC, Chuck D and Flava Flav along with Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes and Nelly all taking the stage.
Another big collaboration included a medley of songs by Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Chris Stapleton.
Other performers included Brandi Carlisle, Lizzo, and a show-ending performance with DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne.
Beyonce breaks Grammy record for most wins ever
Nigerian rapper Dandizzy rallies people to vote
Ghanaians angry over Meek Mill's music video shot at the presidency
Chance the Rapper to bring free concert, festival to Ghana
'Rap Ivoire' genre of music soars in popularity in Ivory Coast
Burna Boy "shuts down" Madison Square Garden with historic concert