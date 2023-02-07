Grammy performances pay tribute to rap

A tribute to rap during this years’s Grammy Awards.

Who’s who of hip-hop royalty took the stage for an epic, rousing 15 minute tribute to the genre’s 50th anniversary.

The performance included Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five doing part of their seminal hit “The Message,” Run DMC, Chuck D and Flava Flav along with Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes and Nelly all taking the stage.

Another big collaboration included a medley of songs by Smokey Robinson, Stevie Wonder, and Chris Stapleton.

Other performers included Brandi Carlisle, Lizzo, and a show-ending performance with DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, John Legend and Lil Wayne.