Ghana FA confirms player Atsu found alive in quake rubble in Turkey

Newcastle United's Christian Atsu controls the ball, during the Premier League soccer match between Newcastle and Wolverhampton at St James' Park, on Dec. 9, 2018.  
Copyright © africanews
Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Turkey

After hours of anguish wait for good news, the Ghana Football Association confirmed Tuesday (Feb.07) that national player Christian Atsu had been found alive.

He’d been trapped in the rubble of an earthquake that killed more than 4,800 people in Turkey and neighbouring Syria.

The former Newcastle midfielder, joined Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor last September.

The club is based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of Monday's massive quake.

No further details on Atsu’s condition was given.

The Ghana football association continues with authorities and NGOs to know the whereabouts of Ghanaian football players in Turkey.

Throughout the years, the country located in southeastern Europe and Western Asia became a hotspot for African players.

Dozens of nations have offered aid since the 7.8-magnitude quake struck. Freezing weather has hampered emergency efforts.

Up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday.

Additional sources • Ghana Football Association

