Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa records slight decline in rhino poaching

In this photo taken Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, rhinos graze in the bush on the edge of Kruger National Park in South Africa.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Denis Farrell/Copyright 2016 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

South Africa

Rhino poaching in South Africa slightly declined last year as increased patrols in national parks deterred hunters seeking horns, authorities said Monday (Feb. 06).

However, poaching hotspots have migrated to other areas of the country.

Forestry, fisheries and environment minister Barbara Creecy attributed the decline to "the relentless war waged by" anti-poaching machinery as well as a comprehensive dehorning programme".

Overall, 448 rhinoceros were killed across the country. Three fewer than in 2021, the environment department announced.

124 rhinos were killed in the Kruger National Park, the only national park to report rhino poachings.

228 were killed in provincial parks in the KwaZulu-Natal province, and 16 in privately owned reserves.

In total, across the country, private rhino owners lost 86 mamals.

Minister Creecy urged provincial authorities in KwaZulu-Natal to follow the state's model 'before it is too late'.

A total of 132 arrests were made in 2022 for rhino poaching.

South Africa is home to nearly 80 percent of the world's rhinos, making it a hotspot for poaching driven by demand from Asia.

Additional sources • SA Forestry, fisheries and environment ministry

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..