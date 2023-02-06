Murder of Cameroon journalist Zogo: Prominent tycoon arrested

Two weeks after the dead body of Cameroonian journalist Salomon Mbani Zogo better known as Martinez Zogo was found, an influential tycoon is being questioned.

Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga was arrested Monday (Feb. 06) according to the Cameroonian Communications ministry.

Belinga’s media group l’Anecdote confirmed its owner was undergoing questioning by the gendarmerie’s top institution.

Martinez Zogo’s mutilated body was found Sunday, January 22 near Soa, a suburb of Yaoundé.

His murder left many shocked in Cameroon as NGOs continue to call out violations of press freedom and freedom of speech.

The 51-year-old was the host of popular daily radio show, Embouteillage or Gridlock in English.

On the air, he regularly tackled cases of corruption and alleged embezzlement, not hesitating to question important personalities by name.

Fellow journalists paid their respects to Zogo urging for an investigation.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya ordered Thursday, February 2 a probe into the abduction and subsequent brutal killing of the journalist.

That same day, the presidency announced several people had been arrested.