Ghana International footballer Christian Atsu 'trapped' in massive Turkey earthquake

Ghana international Christian Atsu has reportedly been trapped under rubble after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who previously had spells with Newcastle United, Everton and Porto, has been playing for Hatayspor in the Turkish Super Lig since joining the club last September.

Atsu was the hero for 'The Star of the South' on Sunday, coming off the substitutes' bench to score a 97th-minute goal in a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa.

Newcastle United, where Atsu spent five years, tweeted on Monday: "Praying for some positive news, @ChristianAtsu20".

Atsu was named player of the tournament when Ghana came second at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Equatorial Guinea.

According to officials, more than 1,300 people were killed and 6,000 were injured in the disaster. A magnitude 7.5 aftershock struck Turkey's south hours after the original quake. According to reports, it was felt again in Syria and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Other footballers and athletes have been affected by the upheaval. After a massive aftershock with a magnitude of 7.5 hit Turkey's south hours after the original quake, Hatayspor manager Volkan Demirel's wife shared a tearful message.