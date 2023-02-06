Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cape Town holds first Chinese Spring Festival temple fair

A temple fair was held Sunday (Feb. 05) in Cape Town of South Africa to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared / CCTV
By Rédaction Africanews

and CCTV

South Africa

Cape Town hosted Sunday its first ever Spring Festival temple fair.

The event celebrated the Chinese Lantern Festival which takes place on the 15th day of the first month on the Chinese lunar calendar. Nearly 3,000 local residents visited the fair, enjoying lantern shows and eating traditional yuanxiao - glutinous rice balls.

"I like the food and also the performance was really nice. And it was also interesting to see how the dragon was moving," two friends said.

"I think it's very interesting, it's exposing me to a culture I'm not familiar with," Karsten, a local resident doubled down.

Lion and dragon dances and martial art performances, further immersed the public into the traditional Chinese rituals and customs.

"We all come with our different traditions, they're all interesting, they all give a structure to all of us in our daily lives, I think it's important for us to understand each other's traditions," another resident said Sean Simpson said.

The Lantern festival marks the conclusion of the Spring Festival or Chine New Year holiday celebration.

South Africa is considered to have the biggest population of Chinese residents in Africa, with a large community in Johannesburg.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..