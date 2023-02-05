Bougherra 'disappointed' after Algeria lose to Senegal in CHAN final

Algeria coach Madjid Bougherra said he feels disappointed after losing 5-4 on penalties to Senegal in the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Senegal was crowned in the African championship on penalties 5-4 in front a full capacity Nelson Mandela stadium in Algiers.

The two teams battled for a 0-0 draw in first 90 minutes.

Extra time was also very tight competitive with far fewer chances as players tired to settle the score with penalties 5-4.

The efforts of the Desert Foxes were acknowledged by the new champions but Senegal head coach, Pape Bouna Thiaw, said they were the stronger team.

"The young team have suffered in a match like that," he said. "We played against a good team in Algeria, which didn't concede any goals and scored a lot of goals in this tournament.

"We were really ready to suffer - we wanted to honour our country. I think these players showed their character that is why we won this trophy, congratulation to these kids."

But Bougherra said it was a major upset; not just for himself but for all the team and supporters.

"It’s a disappointment for the public and for the players," he said. "And we had the best attack with nine goals. This really hurts especially since we missed the last penalty kick."

It is the furthest Algeria have come in the CHAN tournament after finishing fourth in 2011 in Sudan.