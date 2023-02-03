Welcome to Africanews

Seychelles ranked Africa's least corrupt country - 2022 CPI

Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan addresses the 77th session of the United Nations ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
ANGELA WEISS/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Report on corruption

Seychelles has maintained its top ranking for the sub-Saharan African region in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) released on Tuesday.

The island nation retained the position for the 5th consecutive year and 23rd ranking globally attained in 2022 with 70 points once again.

Denmark outperformed Finland and took first place with 90 points. Finland and New Zealand are second and third with 87 points each.

The CPI report rates the perception of corruption in the public sector using a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is clean. Seychelles stayed in 23rd place globally like in 2021 with a score of 70 points. 

The island state again outperformed major Western democracies like the United States, which did better than last year and climbed to 24th position with a score of 69 points.

The commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles, (ACCS), May De Silva, said in a press statement that this is good news for the islands.

"We are therefore delighted that this positive action and our tireless efforts to root out corruption by our committed staff and the supportive public has been recognised and that we are able to maintain our global position as the 23rd least corrupt country in the world and remain the least corrupt country in Africa," said de Silva in a report by seychellesnewsagency.

