Ghana to begin process to establish War College – President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans to establish a war college in the country.

The Institution, which is to be established with a seed capital from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), is expected to be the capstone of Ghana’s military education system.

It would provide and improve the professional education of the highest levels of military leadership when established.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement at the GAF’s 2022 end-of-year West African Soldiers Social Activities (WASSA) celebrations at Burma camp in Accra on Wednesday.

He told the gathering that he had tasked the Defence Ministry and the military high command to ensure that the War College becomes operational this year.

A War College is a senior military academy whose purpose is to educate and train senior military tacticians, strategists, and leaders.

It is also a place where advanced tactical and strategic thought, doctrines and policy are developed.

The intended war college will widen the scope of the training programmes already offered by the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) which is mandated to train senior GAF and allied officers of Africa.