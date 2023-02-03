All set, Algeria and Senegal ready for the mega CHAN final

At least 40,000 people are expected at the Stade Nelson Mandela in Algiers on Saturday for the CHAN final between Senegal and Algeria.

Algeria go into the final not having conceded in five matches with goalkeeper Farid Chaal, standing in for the suspended Alexis Guendouz, troubled only during a brief spell of second-half Nigerien pressure.

"We faced the Senegalese national team in Annaba (a friendly match in December 2022).Fantastic team. They play good football. They have a (youth) academy. But we also have a good team, individually and collectively. We aim to implement our manager's instructions on the pitch, and I hope that we can be a better team. The more focused team will win," said Soufiane Bayazid, an Algeria player.

Algeria reached the final after thrashing Niger 5-0 for the biggest win in the tournament in 15 years.

For the first time in its history, Senegal will participate in the CHAN final on Saturday against Algeria.

Senegal defeated Madagascar 1-0 to book their place in the final.

To this stage, Algeria have kept three clean sheets while the Lions of Teranga have experienced conceded in all four clashes by eight goals.