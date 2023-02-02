Spanish PM in Morocco to reinforce cooperation after mending ties

Spain's Prime minister was welcomed Wednesday (Feb. 1) by his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch.

Pedro Sanchez and Akhannouch presided over an economic forum in Rabat. The Spaniard's trip to the north African Kingdom is aimed at further mending ties after a deep diplomatic crisis between the countries was resolved last year.

"Our common goal is to launch a new stage that will allow us to take advantage of the full potential offered by the relationship between our two countries [it will be built on] a renewed basis of trust and in according with agreements, mutual respect and understanding. We will sign 24 agreements," Pedro Sacnhez said.

As both countries seal agreements Thursday, Sanchez and a dozen ministers are set to meet with top members of the Moroccan government.

Spain's PM said the sides also aim to "completely normalise the passage of people and goods at crossing points".

Spain is the third-largest investor in Morocco.