15 foreign media outlets banned in Ethiopia

Ethiopian authorities suspended 15 foreign media outlets which have been operating in the country's Somali regional state.

Somali, one of nine regional states, is located in Ethiopia’s east.

The suspension for allegedly operating without license was ordered at the national level by the Ethiopian Media Authority (EMA) and the Somali Region Communications Bureau was urged to take action.

Media include BBC Somali and Universal TV.

An official letter by Ethiopia's media regulatory body said it found out in an investigation that there were media outlet representatives and journalists who operated in Somali state without license and therefore in breach of the law.

The move follows recent reports of strained relations between independent journalists and the regional authorities.

According to Nation Media group, the Ethiopian regional journalists' association claimed the suspension was taken in retaliation to media reports on corruption among other things.