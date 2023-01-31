Morocco ready to host Club World Cup

Less than two months after Morocco's World Cup triumph in Qatar all eyes are once again on the Kingdom as it prepares to host the Club World Cup in early February.

Almost all tickets have already been sold, a small proof that shows just how much excitement there is for the competition and that the global euphoria still seems to be in place.

"We have just come out of an extraordinary period with the World Cup, where Morocco reached the semi-finals for the first time and the Moroccans lived a glorious epic and experienced repeated collective joy. Today there is a lack of this joy and the Club World Cup is the opportunity for Moroccans to relive this unforgettable moment with Wydad Casablanca. I think that beyond the Wydad fans, there are also all the football lovers of the last World Cup who will want to relive a great emotion with this World Cup", said one Wydad supporter.

The Club World Cup is returning to Morocco for the third time after the 2013 and 2014 editions.

This represents an opportunity for African football to shine again through the participation of Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly of Egypt.

The tournament kicks off Wednesday evening with a match between Al Ahly and New Zealand's Auckland City.