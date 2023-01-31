Kenyan athlete Georgina Rono gets four year ban for doping

Kenya
Kenyan runner Georgina Rono, who was third at the Boston Marathon in 2012, was banned for four years on Tuesday for evading a doping test.
Rono, who also has podium finishes at the Eindhoven and Frankfurt Marathons, was banned until Jan. 25, 2027. She had all her results since May 27 stripped from her record in a ruling by the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya.
Kenyan authorities are battling a doping crisis, with more than 50 athletes from the East African country currently suspended.
The extensive problems raised fears of an all-out ban for the Kenyan athletics federation late last year but the governing body of track stopped short of that strict sanction after the Kenyan government gave guarantees to devote more funding to its anti-doping effort.
Kenya has won the second-most Olympic medals behind the United States since 2000 but has had serious problems policing its athletes.
01:35
22 million people at risk of hunger in horn of Africa due to drought
11:00
Telling the heroic stories of ancient African history (Inspire Africa)
Go to video
Kenya tourist boat capsizes; 3 dead, 1 missing
02:18
From the slum to global acclaim, Kenya's fashion brand 'LooksLike Avido'
01:59
Laboratories in Kenya and Tanzania train rats to detect tuberculosis
01:05
Kenya to boost tax revenues and limit borrowing