Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya to charge one suspect over killing of gay rights activist

Kenya to charge one suspect over killing of gay rights activist
Edwin Chiloba - LGBT activist Edwin Chiloba poses in Eldoret, Kenya, in this undated photo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Lawrence Leteipa/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Kenya

A suspect on Tuesday (Jan. 31) faced a murder charge in the killing of a prominent LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities favouring the love triangle motive over the hate crime early suggestions.

Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder of Edwin Chiloba after a court released four other suspects.

Chiloba’s murder attracted global interest due to the country’s stance on gay rights. Peter Kimulwo, Uasin Gichu county head of investigations, said police have ruled out the murder as a hate crime.

Kimulwo said investigators now believe the murder was linked to a love triangle. Odhiambo who was arrested earlier this month is believed to have been Chiloba's lover.

Chiloba’s body was found Jan. 4 stuffed in a metal box that had been dumped at a road near the western town of Eldoret where he lived.

Three of the released suspects are believed to have helped Odhiambo move Chiloba’s body from the victim's house. A magistrate on Tuesday (Jan. 31) ordered all three to report to a police station every month for three months.

Activists first thought the murder was a hate crime, adding that fashion designer Chiloba had been targeted for his activism in support of gay rights.

Kenya is largely a conservative society and the president has in past said that gay rights are a nonissue in the east African country.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..