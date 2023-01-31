CHAN: Algeria edges closer to dream final at home, Madagascar & Senegal eye last spot

Algeria is playing Niger on Tuesday (Jan. 31) in the 7th African Nations Championship (CHAN). In another semi-final tonight, Senegal will face Madagascar in Algiers. The game will be played at 20:00 pm (UTC +1) at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Algeria advanced to the last four after a stoppage-time goal from Aymen Mahious saw them edge out Ivory Coast on Friday (Jan. 27).

They are now cruising against Niger. The first CHAN semi-final started at 5:00 pm (UTC +1) and in less than 45 minutes Madjid Bougherra's men had scored 3 goals.

Nigerien Boureima Katakoré scored against him team in the 45th minute.

Ahead of the fixture, Madjid Bougherra, Algeria head coach had praised his opponents' qualities: "Niger is a team that has experience, they are very united, aggressive and play the ball. Niger is in the semi-final and they deserve it. They did not concede goals and they have knocked out big teams."

This was visibly not enough to stop the Algerians even if they did their best to capitalized on a strong victory against Ghana (2-0) to book their place in the semisfinals.

The host country is taking part in the competition for only the second time with their only other appearance in Sudan in 2011. They ended the group phase with a clean sheet in group A with 9 points.

Niger head coach Harouna Doula and player Boubacar Somana also addresed the media ahead of the match.

The final will be played on February 4. CHAN defending champion Morocco have not taken part in the tournament after a row with Algeria.