Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

Telling the heroic stories of ancient African history (Inspire Africa)

Telling the heroic stories of ancient African history (Inspire Africa)
Kunda Kids   -  
Copyright © africanews
2023
By Rédaction Africanews

and Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Inspire africa

Young Congo female referee integrated by FIFA

On this episode, we bring you the story of the 24-year-old Congolese female football referee who has now been recruited by FIFA.

Kenya edible starch from grass

A group of Kenyan students have come up with an innovation that they say can help to fight global hunger

Kunda Kids: telling ancient African history in children's literature

And later on, we meet with Nigerian Ugandan couple who created ‘Kunda kids’, the award-winning children book series telling the story of Africa’s ancient history.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..