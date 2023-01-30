Telling the heroic stories of ancient African history (Inspire Africa)

Inspire africa
Young Congo female referee integrated by FIFA
On this episode, we bring you the story of the 24-year-old Congolese female football referee who has now been recruited by FIFA.
Kenya edible starch from grass
A group of Kenyan students have come up with an innovation that they say can help to fight global hunger
Kunda Kids: telling ancient African history in children's literature
And later on, we meet with Nigerian Ugandan couple who created ‘Kunda kids’, the award-winning children book series telling the story of Africa’s ancient history.
04:54
Climate action demands 'real money to help communities' says Vanessa Nakate [Interview]
02:09
Up to 6 million birds are on the verge of dying in Western Kenya
01:25
Kinshasa prepares to welcome Pope Francis
Amid conflict DR Congo gears up for papal visit
00:59
Uganda starts first oil drilling operations with eye on 2025
02:26
Kenyan teacher uses old laptop batteries to power bikes