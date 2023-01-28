President Joao Lourenço inaugurates Angola's satellite control centre

Angolan President João Lourenço on Friday inaugurated the country’s first satellite control centre. Its main task is to monitor the activity of the satellite "ANGOSAT 2".

The southern African country had in October launched the main satellite with the help of Russia

The inauguration took place at Funda area within Luanda, the capital city of Angola and fully equipped with technical and technological means.

"With the launch of this satellite and its commissioning, Angola will win in all services, so we will improve our telecommunications and our social communication and will also benefit from this important project," said President João.

"Therefore, further investments to ensure that our telecommunications contribute to the development of the country and the services of our economy, not just of Angolan society, will continue to be made, and it has been said here that in terms of fibre optics and therefore cable transmission and investment that we are making today to connect Angola to the neighbouring country, specifically the DRC," said President João.

According to what was revealed, the Satellite Mission and Control Center is an intelligent infrastructure with multiple engineering advantages, capable of guaranteeing the tracking, monitoring and operation of satellites, in this case the ANGOSAT-2.

In December 2017, Angola launched its trial satellite Angosat-1 alongside the Russian rocket, but Moscow announced it had lost control of it as soon as it entered orbit.