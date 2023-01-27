U.S.'s ambassador to the UN kicks off Mozambique visit

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, began a two day visit to Mozambique by planting a mangrove tree and by collecting garbage at a local beach with volunteers.

On arrival she tressed the importance of the American partnership with the southern Africa country specially in what concerns the environment and climate change.

"I'm getting ready to get my hands dirty with you today to help this beach to survive", she told the volunteers at Costa do Sol beach in the capital Maputo.

The ambassador is the second Cabinet member heading to Africa as part of President Joe Biden’s big push to engage with the world’s second-largest continent.

Thomas-Greenfield’s visit follows last week’s start of a 10-day African visit by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.

During her visit on Jan. 26-27, the U.S. mission said Thomas-Greenfield will meet with U.N. officials, entrepreneurs, alumni of U.S. exchange programs, international relations students and civil society members engaged in work to adapt to climate change.

The ambassador’s final stop on Jan. 28-29 is Kenya.