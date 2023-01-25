Moroccan woman scales world's highest peaks

Her passion for mountaineering led her to want to climb the seven summits of the world... a successful challenge and Bouchra Baibanou became the first Moroccan and North African woman to achieve such a feat.

It all started with Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa. It is during this ascent that Baibanou's life took a completely different turn.

"I started to find the highest peaks of each continent. I took my husband with me to climb Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and that was the trigger. After that, I went on to climb many summits. Climbing Everest was one of the most memorable experiences of my life. Climbing to the top of the world at 8849 meters is not easy. There were many difficulties and obstacles. It was a very difficult ascent that marked me a lot," said Baibanou, a mountaineer.

To document her exploits, Bouchra Baibanou has published a book titled 'My Way to the Seven Summits'. In it, she tells the details of her long journey to climb the seven mountains.

"I managed to get this book out, it's 380 pages with a lot of anecdotes, life lessons and messages that I wanted to pass on through this book to inspire people," she said.

A poetic feature film that retraces Baibanou's journey as a mountain climber has also been made.

"I discovered that Bouchra was not an iron woman, she is a woman like all other women and what made the difference is her mental strength which is more in her will. Even if it talks about Bouchra's ascension, it talks about the ascension of all Moroccan and Arab women and even all women in the world," said Mehdi Moutia, director of the film Al Qimma (The Summit).

Next February, Baibanou will return to Mount Kilimanjaro but this time for a social cause.