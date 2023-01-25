Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cholera outbreak in Malawi claims over a 1,000 lives

Cholera outbreak in Malawi claims over a 1,000 lives
A cholera patient is seen inside an isolation ward at the Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe central Malawi Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Thoko Chikondi/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Malawi

A cholera outbreak in Malawi has killed more than 1,000 people, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday (Jan. 24) as the country ran out of vaccines.

The southern African nation has been battling its worst cholera outbreak on record, with more than 30,600 people infected since the first cases were reported last year.

In November, it received almost three million doses of oral cholera vaccine from the United Nations to step up its immunisation campaign but case numbers continue to rise.

"We have used all the vaccines we had," Health Ministry spokesman Adrian Chikumbe told AFP.

"The fact that there is only one cholera vaccine manufacturer worldwide makes it difficult to acquire the life-saving drug," said Chikumbe. "We are competing for the same vaccine with everyone else".

Grim milestone

The death toll reached 1,002 on Tuesday (Jan. 23), breaching a grim milestone and the previously recorded largest outbreak, which killed 968 people between 2001 and 2002, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cholera, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is contracted from a bacterium that is generally transmitted through contaminated food or water.

"What we need is high compliance to hygiene and sanitation," said Chikumbe.

George Jobe, director of the non-profit Malawi Health Equity Network, blamed myths and misinformation spreading online for the dire situation.

"Most people don’t believe we have cholera," he told AFP.

Critics say the outbreak caught authorities off-guard when it hit almost 12 months ago.

Preventive health services chief Storm Kabuluzi said the government and aid groups were working to provide safe water and hand washing facilities. But he blamed some social sections for fuelling the disease’s spread.

"We have some religions that do not permit their members to go to the hospital," when ill, he said.

In September, the WHO warned that after years of decline, the planet was witnessing a “worrying upsurge” in cholera outbreaks, with climate change adding to traditional triggers such as poverty and conflict.

If Malawi is the epicentre of the African epidemic, cholera is surging globally. Early January, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 31 countries have reported cholera outbreaks since December, a 50% increase over previous years.

Worldwide, the disease affects between 1.3 million and four million people each year, causing up to 143,000 deaths.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..