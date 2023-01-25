Cameroon denies asking foreign mediation with Separatists amid Canada's claim

The Cameroonian government has denied that it asked any country to mediate in its conflict with separatists trying to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia in its minority English-speaking regions.

The latest comes after Canada last week said it had received a request to work on a peace process.

In a statement issued on Monday, Cameroon said it had "not entrusted any foreign country or external entity with any role of mediator or facilitator to settle the crisis". In response, a spokesperson for the Anglophone separatists, said they had taken note of the government's latest statement while Ottawa on Tuesday said it was in touch with both sides in the conflict, maintaining that it’s statement still stands.

Since 2017, factions of secessionist militias have been battling government troops in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon.

The conflict with government troops has left at least 6000 people dead and nearly 800,000 people displaced according to the Canadian government.