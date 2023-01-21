Madagascar's 1st tropical storm of season floods 700 houses, 1 missing - Preliminary reports

On Friday (Jan. 20), Madagascar's city of Sambava was still under water.

The northeastern town was hit by the tropical storm Cheneso. According to the National Office for Risk and Catastrophe Management, preliminary reports indicate that one person is missing, about 300 people have been evacuated. More than 700 houses have been flooded. Diana, Sava and Analanjirofo regions were placed under red alert.

"Everything is flooded here, we ask the State to improve the draining of flood water, so that in case of rain, it can flow away. We’re living in misery right now," farmer Jean Claude laments.

"All our stuff has been flooded, normally we should leave, but we can’t leave our belongings, We are suffering a lot because of this flood, it is really misery right now," Eline Vavitsara adds.

Tropical Storm Cheneso made landfall in the north of Antalaha Town in Sava Region, on the north-eastern coast of the island, 19 January. After landfall, the storm headed south-west, with average winds of 90 km/h and wind gusts up to 120 km/h.

It's Madagascar's first tropical storm of the 2022-2023 cyclone season (which runs annually from October to April).

Heavy rains and strong winds persist but the cyclone is thought to be weakening.