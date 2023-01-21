Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Crowds gather as Tanzanian opposition holds first rally since ban lifted

Freeman Mbowe (L), Chairman Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema, during party's first political rally after an imposed ban in 2016 was lifted, on Jan. 21, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
MICHAEL JAMSON/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Tanzania

Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of Tanzania's opposition party Chadema, arrived Friday (Jan.20) for a political rally in Mwanza.

The leader was greeted by crowds of supporters in a city located north-west of Dar es salam.

It was the first opposition rally to take place in the country following the lift of a ban by president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Her predecessor, Tanzania's former head of state John Magufuli had imposed the ban back in 2016.

He presided over a crackdown on political freedoms, earning the nickname "Bulldozer".

Freeman Mbowe who was imprisoned under Hassan on terrorism charges was cautions sheannounced the lift in early January.

Many opposition figures still await greater political reforms, though.

NGO Amnesty international "urged Tanzanian authorities to go further and work towards greater protection of human rights, which includes removing all obstacles to rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, association and expression".

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..