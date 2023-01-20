Will ChatGPT be a threat to Google’s dominance in the AI market?

A new artificial intelligence-powered chatbot known as ChatGPT has emerged in the world of technology.

Information gathered by tech experts over the past month shows that ChatGPT uses advanced machine-learning algorithms to generate human-like text (answer questions, generate essays and even write scientific papers from a short prompt) based on the input it receives. This technology has the potential to be disruptive in many industries, from customer service and e-commerce to content creation and more.

Kristian Hammond, professor of computer science at Northwestern University and director of the Center for Advancing Safety in Machine Intelligence, described ChatGPT as a “large language model.”

“It’s a system that was built by training a training computer on not just hundreds, not just thousands, but millions upon millions of documents,” Hammond said. “What it ends up learning is the relationship between words so what it can do is when you ask it a question, it will find the words that make sense to it from a statistical point of view as an answer to that question.”

With its ability to generate natural language text quickly and accurately, ChatGPT can help make search engines more efficient and user-friendly. By allowing users to communicate with search engines in a more natural way. As this technology continues to evolve and improve, it is likely to have a significant impact on the way we use search engines to find information online.

Due to its functionality, there are expert reviews that suggest that it could pose a threat to Google, one of the most dominant and successful companies in the world.

However, Mark Ritson in an article indicates that ChatGPT is not a threat to Google. “ChatGPT is not a product or service. It is a tool that can be used by other companies and organisations to enhance their own products and services. It is not something that consumers will directly interact with or use on a daily basis. Think of it as a component rather than a competitor.”

He further argued that Google does not just search results. It is a comprehensive search engine. It is email, your calendar, your map and a platform for advertising, among other things. ChatGPT simply doesn’t compete with the breadth and depth of what Google offers.

Google/DeepMind Sparrow

ChatGPT seems to have come as a competitive threat to Google as DeepMind, a Google subsidiary, plans to launch a ChatGPT competitor soon. According to reports, its chatbot promises to be a safer type of AI assistant.

So Google deepmind is looking at releasing a chat GPT competitor this year named Sparrow.



Unlike chat GPT, it cites sources.



Can’t wait for it to develop some sort of bias for certain news sources and the resulting political battles over it… pic.twitter.com/apFAuSxwOZ — Graham Grieve (@grahamgrieve) January 15, 2023

According to industry wired, a global technology publishing website, DeepMind, which was acquired by Google nine years ago, has been a pioneer in AI research for the last decade. Despite the recent focus on ChatGPT.

DeepMind is considering its chatbot, Sparrow, for a “private beta” sometime in 2023. Sparrow was introduced to the world last year as a proof-of-concept in a research paper that described it as a “dialogue agent that’s useful and reduces the risk of unsafe and inappropriate answers”.