Sudan forces crack down on protesters in capital

Sudanese protesters tried to march onto parliament on Thursday but were intercepted by security forces who fired tear gas and water hoses at the crowds.

The protesters are marching against last month's deal between Sudan’s coup leaders and the main pro-democracy group to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the 2021 military takeover.

"We are against a settlement. Our protests will continue until the fall of the regime and the formation of a civilian and democratic state," said protester Intesar Marrouf.

Thursday's protest was led by the Resistance Committees, a grassroots group that has steadfastly rejected any negotiations with Sudan’s military leaders, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

The protest group has called for both men, who led the coup in 2021, to be tried in court.

The Resistance Committees, one of a number of significant political players who have rejected the December agreement, said there will be several similar protests over the coming days.