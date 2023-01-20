Congo: Don Bosco center threatened by landslides

It has become almost a ritual: every morning before giving classes to the young workers of the Vocational Training Center of the Catholic City Don Bosco, its director Remy Nkanku comes first to measure the danger to which this establishment is now exposed:

"The wall of our fence has fallen by at least 30 meters. So, we are now in total insecurity because there are people from the neighborhood who have to cross the school, which they now use as a shortcut, day and night," explained Mr. Nknku to Africanews.

Operational for 30 years, the largest training school for skilled workers in the north of Brazzaville is threatened by landslides caused by the torrential rains that fall continuously on the Congolese capital.

"We do not know where to turn. We have written to the authorities, and we have asked for help here and there, but we have not yet received anything. At the school, we have today more than 600 students (girls and boys) who attend. If this school drowns in erosion, I don't know what will happen to the youth we are training," lamented Remy Nkanku.

At the Don Bosco Center, training is focused on electricity, construction, and other disciplines. At the end of their training, the apprentices obtain a certificate of vocational aptitude which opens the doors to the world of work. But in the face of the landslides, Calixte Biyetidi, who teaches mechanics, does not hide his bitterness.

"There are many concerns. This explains the fact that even the work climate has changed. But we hope that there will be a rescue because if this project ends it would be a loss for the youth and for the whole country," explained Calixte Biyetidi, a professor of mechanics.

The Don Bosco vocational school is in danger because of the landslides. The landslides will continue because the rains are not about to stop in Brazzaville, according to the weather service. The school is in danger, as are the neighboring plots.