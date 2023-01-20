Attacks in northern Burkina Faso kill at least 18

Burkina Faso
An attack in Burkina Faso on Thursday has claimed the lives of at least 18 civilians including 16 army volunteers.
Both attacks took place in the north of the country, a region that since 2005 has been facing attacks by jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
The attacks have recently multiplied. They have left thousands of dead and at least two million displaced.
Captain Ibrahim Traoré, the transitional president who emerged from a military coup on September 30th - the second in eight months - has set himself the goal of "reconquering the territory occupied by these terrorist hordes".
At the end of 2022, the government launched a campaign to recruit new auxiliaries to help the army in its fight against the jihadists.
Out of an estimated need of 50,000 people, 90,000 volunteers have signed up.
01:35
Death toll in Democratic Republic of Congo's church attack rises to 14
Go to video
Somalia: Deadly Shebab attack on military camp
Go to video
Mali: at least 4 gendarmes killed in an ambush
Go to video
Al-Qaeda claims the death of the 14 soldiers in the center of Mali
01:30
US offers $10 mn for 'mastermind' of 2019 Kenya hotel siege
01:43
ECOWAS reassures Burkina Faso of its commitment to eradicate insecurity