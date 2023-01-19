Senegalese transporters on strike against road safety measures

The transport sector in Senegal went on strike this Wednesday. A number of unions joined forces to denounce the measures taken on January 9 to combat road insecurity.

A plan announced in the wake of the deadly accident in the department of Kaffrine. But some transporters protest against the lack of consultation, and the impossibility of applying certain measures.

On Monday, the fatal bus accident cost the life of at least 19 people, bringing the death toll of car crashes to about 60 in a matter of days.

The government responded by announcing nearly two dozen measures, including limiting buses and trucks to 90 kilometres per hour (56 mph), banning night buses and outlawing the import of used tyres -- the suspected cause of last week's accident. However, some transport unions called certain dispositions out of touch with reality and lifestyles.

According to the World Bank, Senegal, a country of 17 million, records 24 road deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants annually.