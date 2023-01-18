South Africa's cricket great Amla announces retirement

South Africa's Hashim Amla bats as India's captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni looks on during a Cricket World Cup match between India and South Africa in 2011 -
South African great Hashim Amla has announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 39.
An elegant right hand top order batter, Amla retired from international cricket in 2019 having scored 9,282 runs - second only to Jacques Kallis' 13,206 - at an average of 46.64 in 124 Test matches.
His 311 not out against England in 2012 at The Oval remains the highest Test score by a South African.
He also made a record 27 one-day centuries for the Proteas.
Amla ends his first class career with 19,521 runs at an average of 48.55, with the last of his 57 first-class centuries coming back in September for Surrey in helping them win the 2022 County Championship in England.
