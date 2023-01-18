Libya donates basic commodities to Tunisia

At a time when Tunisia is experiencing repeated shortages of basic commodities, Libya has donated foodstuffs to its neighbor.

A convoy of 96 trucks carrying sugar, oil, flour and rice passed the Ras Jedir bridge on Tuesday.

A donation that comes less than two months after the visit to Tunis of the interim Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah based in Tripoli, aimed at warming ties with the government of Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The border region between Tunisia and Libya is the hub of a flourishing trade.

Tunisia has been in the grip of a recession that has deepened since its 2011 revolution, which was itself triggered by economic difficulties.

This has been compounded by a political crisis triggered by the coup de force of Tunisian President Kais Saied in July 2021.

Libya is also destabilized by two rival governments vying for power. But revenues from its large oil reserves make it relatively wealthy compared to its resource-poor neighbor.

