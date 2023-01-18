Welcome to Africanews

Inflation slows in Ghana

Factory workers pack sachets of treated drinking water in plastic bags at a factory in Accra, Ghana, on December 1, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
NIPAH DENNIS/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Ghana

Inflation in Ghana is slowing after peaking at 78,1% in November.

According to data collected by the statistics service, producer price inflation retreated in December reaching now 52,2%.

Last month, consumer price inflation accelerated to 54.1% year-on-year driven by rising fuel, utilities and food costs.

According to experts, the decline in month-on-month producer inflation could represent a positive sign for next month's headline inflation figure.

Ghana's troubled cedi currency saw rapid appreciation against the dollar in December after a staff level agreement for a $3 billion IMF support package was reached at the start of that month. It has since fallen back towards record lows.

