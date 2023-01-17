Morocco: violent clashes during the evacuation of migrants in Casablanca

Moroccan police arrested six migrants from sub-Saharan Africa on Monday, accused of being involved in "violence against law enforcement officers" during an evacuation operation of migrant camps in Casablanca, local media reported.

The suspects "threw stones at law enforcement officers" who were conducting an operation to evacuate illegal migrant camps near the Oulad Ziane bus station in the megapolis Casablanca, the Hespress news website reported.

One policeman was injured and five police vehicles were damaged as a result of the violence, the state-owned SNRTnews said on its website.

It was not possible to confirm the incidents with the police.

The Moroccan Association for Human Rights (AMDH) denounced "violence" during the expulsion of migrants on Monday.

"The authorities are responsible for their gathering at these places as migrants arrested in several regions are being pushed back to Casablanca," AMDH, the main Moroccan human rights organization, denounced on Facebook.

In images relayed by social networks, African migrants can be seen throwing stones and chasing police officers on an artery under construction of the tramway extension in Oulad Ziane.

This outlying area of Casablanca is episodically the scene of tensions between the authorities and migrants who have settled illegally in scattered unsanitary camps.

Until 2019, this neighbourhood was home to the largest and one of the last improvised camps for illegal migrants in Morocco.

Located at the northwestern tip of Africa, Morocco is a transit country for many migrants, particularly sub-Saharan, seeking to reach Europe from its Atlantic or Mediterranean coasts.