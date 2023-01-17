Welcome to Africanews

Head of Ethiopia's Supreme Court resigns

Meaza Ashenafi, President of the Federal Supreme Court   -  
@ashenafi_meaza - Twitter
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Ethiopia

Head of Ethiopia's Supreme court, Meaza Ashenafi, and her deputy, Solomon Areda Waktolla “have resigned” from their position.

A letter to the House of People’s Representatives (HoPR) on Tuesday did not state the reason for their resignation, local media house Addis Standard reported. 

The Parliament has subsequently approved Assistant Professor Tewdros Mihret, from Addis Abeba university as Chief Justice, and Federal Supreme Court Judge, Abeba Embiale, as Deputy Chief Justice replacing Meaza and Solomon respectively

Chief Justice Meaza and her deputy Solomon were nominated by PM Abiy Ahmed to the House of People’s Representatives (HPR) On 01 Nov. 2018. during which both have received a unanimous vote from the House.

Solomon has recently been appointed as a half-time judge of the United Nations Dispute Tribunal for the term 2023-2030 by the United Nations General Assembly’s 34th plenary meeting at the elections held on the 15th of November 2022 in New York

