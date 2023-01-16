CHAN: Algeria to face Ethiopia in a must-win Group A match on Tuesday

Algeria head coach, Madjid Bougherra, said on Monday that his side are approaching Tuesday's 2022 African Nations Championship Group A clash against Ethiopia as a "final".

The Algeria began well with their campaign in group A at the newly inaugurated Nelson Mandela stadium when they defeated Libya 1-0 to scoop full three points.

"So listen as I said before we see every single match as a final, it is an important match for both teams. One team stays in the race to qualify. A team like us has to win tomorrow's match to qualify," said Madjid Bougherra, the Algeria head coach.

Algerian players are now upbeat and are hoping for positive results in their second game against Ethiopia who are also hoping to record first win in the tournament.

"We managed to win in the first game. The first game is important, we have passed that test (match against Libya), we have another match, another final against Ethiopia," said Zakaria Draoui, the Algerian midfielder.

Ethiopia earned one point from a draw over Mozambique last Saturday.

The stadiums has already sold full capacity of 41,000 tickets as at Sunday.

Algeria will maximise on the return of Aymen Mahious who score the first winning goal but suffered a minor injury during the opener but will still miss the services of Chouaib Debbih.