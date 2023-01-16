Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

14th edition of The Ocean Race begins in Spain

The VO65 Class yachts sail at the start of the Ocean Race, first leg from Alicante to Cabo Verde in Alicante, Spain, Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

CapeVerde

The 14th edition of world’s most celebrated round the world yacht race got underway from the Spanish port city of Alicante on Sunday, with sailors from 17 nations aboard 11 vessels departing on the first leg of their 60,000km, 7-stop lap of the planet.

Leg 1 saw the fleet race 3,700km from Alicante to the Atlantic islands of Cape Verde.

Eleven crews are racing against time in the most difficult waters on the planet .

The Ocean Race, the longest sailing race on the planet, was born in 1973 under the name of Whitbread Round the World Race, and for the first time in its history, it has given the lead to the latest generation of Imoca boats, all equipped with foils, the lateral appendages that allow the boat to rise above the water.

The first stage will end, also for the first time, in Cape Verde, with the first boats expected at São Vicente's Mindelo, starting January 20th, coinciding with the Ocean Week in the Creole archipelago.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..