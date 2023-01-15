Benin, China sign MoU on partial debt cancellation, strengthen bilateral ties

The Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs visited Cotonou in Benin on Saturday, with the aim to strengthen economic and industrial ties between the two countries.

Qin Gang's visit follows recent celebrations of 50 years of cooperation between the two countries.

Qin said his visit was to "identify more fields of action."

"I am thinking for example of infrastructure, agriculture, human resources training, manufacturing and peace and security," he added.

The minister also visited the town of Glo-Djigbé to observe textile production.

In December 2022 China and Benin celebrated the 50th anniversary of their bilateral cooperation, with this visit signifying the implementation of a new strategy to increase the China's presence in Benin.

During Qin's visit a memorandum of understanding on partial debt cancellation was signed by both countries.