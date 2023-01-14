Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's leader launches 'Patriotic Day' in bid to resist external pressure

Mali's leader launches 'Patriotic Day' in bid to resist external pressure
Malians protest against ECOWAS   -  
Copyright © africanews
OUSMANE MAKAVELI/AFP or licensors
By Philip Andrew Churm

with AFP

Bamako

Mali marked its new "National Day of Patriotic Sovereignty" on Saturday, introduced by military leader Colonel Assimi Goïta.

The event is intended to be a founding act of popular resistance to external pressure.

Malians earlier protested against retaliatory measures imposed on Mali five days earlier by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to sanction the military's plan to stay in power for up to five more years.

The colonels have since pledged to hand over to elected civilians in March 2024. But are promoting the date of 14 January 2022 as display of sovereignty.

Goïta has also turned away from the traditional French ally and its partners and looked to the Russians instead.

A UN report on Tuesday spoke of a continuing deterioration of security in Mali.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..