German and French FMs support 'two permanent seats in the security council' for Africa

German and France have issued a joint support for "two permanent seats in the security council for the African continent".

The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and her French counterpart Catherine Colonna said the move will improve Africa-s bilateral relations with other continent on matters of securitz.

"So Catrina (Catherine Colonna, french foreign minister ed.) and I were underlying that we also as European partners, that I as a German foreign minster, we see that the world in 2023 is not the world after the second world war, therefore we are supporting two permanent seats in the security council also for the African continent. and to intensify our cooperation it is important that we are working together bilaterally but also the continent to continent relations in the name of our people is crucial," said Baerbock.

The two foreign ministers were on a visit to Addis Ababa on Thursday to support peace in Tigray, more than two months after the agreement that ended the conflict in this northern region of Ethiopia.

The ministers said that the EU is ready to re-engage in Ethiopia provided that the ceasefire is respected and a transitional justice mechanism is put in place.

Mozambique is the latest African country to join the non-permanent UN Security Council in January.