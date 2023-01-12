Welcome to Africanews

DR Congo accuses Rwanda of using refugees as leverage

By Africanews

with Agencies

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Kinshasa accused Rwanda of using refugees for political purposes on Wednesday, after its neighbour said it would no longer take in people fleeing violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Monday that his country "cannot keep hosting refugees" -- stoking already high tensions between the two countries.

The spokesman for the Congolese government said the remarks by Rwanda's President  proved that human rights were of no value to him.

He accused Kigali of blackmailing the international community by using refugees for political purposes.

Patrick Muyaya said even though President Kagame had attempted to walk back on his remarks on the subject, he had "revealed his true intentions".

More than 70,000 Congolese have crossed to Rwanda, fleeing a conflict between the government and the M23 rebels, which the international community says is supported by Rwanda. Kigali denies the claim.

Eastern Congo is scarred by dozens of conflicts, mostly over mineral resources.

***Agencies***

