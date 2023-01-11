Joel Embiid returns as Sixers beat Pistons

USA
Joel Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and Philadelphia routed Detroit 147-116.
Harden finished with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds
Embiid returned from a three-game absence with a sore left foot with a new look. But it was the same dominant performance out of last season’s NBA scoring champion.
Two days after Harden also had a triple-double in the 76ers’ victory at Detroit, the Sixers raced to a 24-point lead in the first half.
Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for Detroit.
01:48
Cameroonian Muslims perpetuate the art of henna
Go to video
Samuel Eto'o issues apology for 'violent altercation' on YouTuber during World Cup
01:08
Massive celebrations in Douala after Cameroon win against Brazil
01:05
World Cup 2022: Lions still in the race after game with Serbia
Go to video
World Cup 2022: Onana 'dismissed' before the match against Serbia
01:30
Monday preview: All eyes on Ghana and Cameroon