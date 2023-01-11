Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Joel Embiid returns as Sixers beat Pistons

Joel Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and Philadelphia routed Detroit 147-116   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

USA

Joel Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and Philadelphia routed Detroit 147-116.

Harden finished with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds

Embiid returned from a three-game absence with a sore left foot with a new look. But it was the same dominant performance out of last season’s NBA scoring champion.

Two days after Harden also had a triple-double in the 76ers’ victory at Detroit, the Sixers raced to a 24-point lead in the first half.

Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for Detroit.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..