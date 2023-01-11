Joel Embiid returns as Sixers beat Pistons

Joel Embiid rocked braids and had 36 points and 11 rebounds, James Harden added a second straight triple-double and Philadelphia routed Detroit 147-116.

Harden finished with 16 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds

Embiid returned from a three-game absence with a sore left foot with a new look. But it was the same dominant performance out of last season’s NBA scoring champion.

Two days after Harden also had a triple-double in the 76ers’ victory at Detroit, the Sixers raced to a 24-point lead in the first half.

Saddiq Bey, Jaden Ivey and Rodney McGruder each scored 17 points for Detroit.