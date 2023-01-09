Key suspect in Uganda's New Year stampede arrested

Authorities in Uganda have announced the arrest of a key suspect implicated in a stampede that resulted in 10 deaths.

The host of the party, Elvis Francis Juuko, was arrested on Friday joining the organiser of the New Year's Eve party, Abby Musinguzi, arrested earlier.

Both are accused of negligence.

The victims of the stampede were among a crowd that had packed into a small passageway to watch the fireworks outside the Freedom City shopping centre in southern Kampala.

Most of the victims were between 10 and 20 years old.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni ordered a swift investigation into the tragedy and offered the families of the deceased a contribution towards funeral expenses.