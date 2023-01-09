Gunmen abduct more than 30 in Nigeria

Gunmen abducted more than 30 people at a railway station in Nigeria

According to the announcement made on Monday by the police, the attack took place on Saturday night at a railway station in Edo state.

The attackers opened fire before abducting passengers waiting for a train to Warri, further south, according to the authorities.

In March 2022, gunmen blew up a section of railway track between the capital, Abuja, and the northern state of Kaduna, killing eight people and abducting dozens of passengers, who were released in the following months for ransom.

Nigerians will elect a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of February.

Buhari, a former general, is not standing for re-election after two terms in office and a record that is seen as disastrous, with the country in the grip of a severe economic crisis and widespread insecurity.