Senegal: fuel and electricity prices increase

The Senegalese government has announced a rise in fuel and electricity prices starting Saturday January 7th 7 pm GMT. The cost of diesel and petrol will increase by 100 CFA francs.

As for electricity, the increase will be applied in instalments and will not affect users who consume less than 150 kilowatts per hour, every two months, an effort to spare disadvantaged households.

In his December 31rst address to the nation, President Macky Sall announced a reinforcement of the social protection effort in 2023 with the mobilization of 450 billion CFA francs to subsidies food and energy products.

Gas cylinders are not affected by the increase nor is paraffin. The government has promised accompanying measures for transporters.

The increase in prices is due to rising global hydrocarbon prices linked to the post-Covid economic revival and the ongoing war in Ukraine.