Search for victims continues after ferry capsized in Nigeria

A search continued on Friday for some of the passengers who died after their boat broke apart on a river in Kebbi state in northern Nigeria.

On Wednesday 10 bodies were recovered by divers, a local official said.

The vessel, ferrying passengers returning from a farm on the River Niger, broke in half as it approached Samanaji village in Koko-Besse district.

It had been overloaded with passengers “beyond its capacity,” said Yahaya Bello Koko, the political administrator of the district.

“We have recovered 10 passengers with the help of local divers while searches for 10 others still missing” continue, said Koko.

“The 10 missing are presumed to have drowned, considering the long hours they have spent in the river.”

More than 80 passengers were rescued, he added.

Federal and state emergency officials could not be immediately reached for comment on the incident.

Capsizes are common on Nigerian waterways due to frequent overloading and lack of maintenance.

In May 2021 around 100 traders drowned when their boat ruptured because of overloading and sank in the same river, according to Kebbi state officials.