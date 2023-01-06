Ebola outbreak coming under control according to Africa CDC

The Ebola outbreak in Uganda is coming under control announced Africa's top public health body on Thursday.

According to Africa CDC, it had been 39 days since the last confirmed case of the virus had been reported in the country.

The Centre's acting director, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, told a briefing that if no new cases were reported in Uganda by Jan. 10 then the outbreak would be over.

Officials first confirmed the outbreak of Ebola in September and said it was the Sudan strain of the disease, for which there is no proven vaccine.

The Ebola outbreak took around 70 days to control with 142 confirmed cases and 55 deaths.