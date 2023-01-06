At least 16 people die after bus crashes in northern Uganda

Uganda
At least 16 people died and 21 others were injured after the bus they were travelling on crashed at night in northern Uganda on Friday, local media have reported.
The police said they believe a stationary trailer that the bus crashed into may have been wrongly parked at the Adebe trading centre in North Kyoga region, the East African newspaper reported.
The centre is a popular stopover and checkpoint in the north.
On Tuesday, traffic police said that 104 road crashes had been reported across Uganda between December 30, 2022 and January 1. In 28 of them people had lost their lives, Assistant Superintendent of Police Faridah Nampiima said.
